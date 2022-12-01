iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.14

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.14 and traded as high as C$75.70. iA Financial shares last traded at C$75.54, with a volume of 173,189 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.19.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$73,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,371.90. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at C$768,084.73.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

