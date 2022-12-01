HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Down 1.3%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 41,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 896,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

HyreCar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HyreCar news, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $33,669.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,157,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,920,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,930.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $33,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HyreCar

HyreCar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

