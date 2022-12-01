HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 33,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,664,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

