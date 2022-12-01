HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 33,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,664,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.
HUYA Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.