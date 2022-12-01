Huobi Token (HT) Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $17.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00039920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

