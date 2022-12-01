Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $17,157.88 or 0.99978333 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $668.63 million and approximately $403,376.61 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

