Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.
Humana Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $547.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,346. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30.
Humana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
