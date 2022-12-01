Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02. Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $25.00 EPS.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $547.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,346. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.00.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

