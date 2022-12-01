Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $25.50 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.