Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Hudson Global Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $25.50 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.