HSBC Downgrades Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Hold

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.34) to GBX 2,490 ($29.79) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.73) to GBX 2,819 ($33.72) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.73) to GBX 2,743 ($32.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,496.40.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.