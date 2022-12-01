Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

