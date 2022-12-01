Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.02 or 0.00058442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $131.27 million and $5.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00252188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002908 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,097,256 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

