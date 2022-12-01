Hop Protocol One Day Volume Tops $134,219.48 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $134,219.48 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

