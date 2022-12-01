Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $135,837.19 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

