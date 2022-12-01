Honye Financial Services (HOYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its Final earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st.

Honye Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.45. Honye Financial Services has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.

Honye Financial Services Company Profile

Honye Financial Services Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

