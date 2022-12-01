holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $144,511.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.72 or 0.07531011 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00076112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000290 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0593605 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,165.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

