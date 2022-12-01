Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,476.17

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.17 ($17.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,528 ($18.28). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,496.50 ($17.90), with a volume of 415,462 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,760 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.75) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,325.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,201.59.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

