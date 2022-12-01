Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SNLN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.