Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNLN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 474,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter.

