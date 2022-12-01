Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00503823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.50 or 0.30644888 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

