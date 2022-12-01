Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20-7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

