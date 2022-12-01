Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

