HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.99 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $42.99 million and $110.89 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00504634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.42 or 0.30700255 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

