Head-To-Head Survey: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Tivic Health Systems and ENDRA Life Sciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -119.79% -101.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2,504.17%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and ENDRA Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 10.92 -$8.49 million N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.25) -0.71

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Tivic Health Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

