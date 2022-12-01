Head-To-Head Analysis: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 5.20 -$250.31 million $1.50 42.90 Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 2.53 $748.92 million $21.29 2.67

Daqo New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 10.48% 9.65% 5.12% Daqo New Energy 39.51% 37.63% 30.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 0 8 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $72.85, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.57%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

