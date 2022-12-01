Head to Head Analysis: CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and CVS Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 5.16 -$3.41 million $0.23 63.05 CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 CVS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for European Wax Center and CVS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.98%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than CVS Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and CVS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27% CVS Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

European Wax Center beats CVS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, pet foods, and other pet care products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; veterinary instrumentation supply; and property development services. It owns 472 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, and 7 crematoria in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Diss, the United Kingdom.

