Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Position Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,271 shares of company stock worth $33,200,674 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

