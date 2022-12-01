Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.64 ($12.00) and last traded at €11.64 ($12.00). Approximately 28,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.90 ($12.27).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.69 and its 200 day moving average is €13.12. The firm has a market cap of $844.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

