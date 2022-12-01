Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 146,895 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

