Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,098,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haemonetics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on HAE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,650. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.40.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

