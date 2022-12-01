H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.38. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HEO shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

