GYEN Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. GYEN has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and $748,854.42 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

