GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 64.5% in November

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GreenShift Stock Performance
GreenShift stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About GreenShift
