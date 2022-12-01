GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 64.5% in November

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GreenShift Stock Performance

GreenShift stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

