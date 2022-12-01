Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 873,848 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.
Green Plains Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
