Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 873,848 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Green Plains Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 11.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Plains by 113.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 77.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 144,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 239.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

