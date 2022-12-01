Governance OHM Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,195.00 or 0.12790170 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $296,861.77 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
