Golden Goose Market Cap Hits $53,120.43 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $53,120.43 and approximately $1,385.05 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

