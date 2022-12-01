Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, an increase of 214.2% from the October 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of FINX stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 187,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

