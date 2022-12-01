Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 666.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 471.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.