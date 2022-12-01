Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 618.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 2.9% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

GPN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.91. 31,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 471.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

