Glenn Whiddon Buys 250,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Glenn Whiddon purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($21,666.67).
Calima Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Calima Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Calima Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calima Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.