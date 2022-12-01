Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

