Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GTY opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $12,999,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 318,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

Featured Stories

