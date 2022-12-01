Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,065. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Insider Activity

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.