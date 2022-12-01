Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Position Boosted by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,597 shares during the period. Genetron accounts for 1.4% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 8.97% of Genetron worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,843. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 127.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

