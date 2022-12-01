Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE:GCO opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genesco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
