General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Loews Corp

Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Motors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 64.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 154,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,969,910. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

