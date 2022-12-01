Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Shares Up 3%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.19. 5,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

