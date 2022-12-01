Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 530 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $328.89 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

