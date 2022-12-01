Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,665 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,945 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.