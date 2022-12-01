Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 353 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

