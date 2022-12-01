Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,188 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

