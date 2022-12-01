Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,050 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Trading Up 3.0 %

FWONK stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

