Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 201,550 Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 95.98% of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

